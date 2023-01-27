Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse on Park

This production is directed by Kelly O'Donnell, with music direction by Alexander Sovronsky and choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.

Jan. 27, 2023  

INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park is running now through February 26, 2023. This production is directed by Kelly O'Donnell, with music direction by Alexander Sovronsky and choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.

INDECENT is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, movement, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic.

Tickets are now on sale for INDECENT, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on January 25 and 26, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit the website. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Photo Credit: Meredith Longo.

Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse on Park
Helen Laser, Kirsten Peacock, Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon, Alexander Sovronsky, Noa Graham, Bart Shatto

Helen Laser, Dan Krackhardt
Helen Laser, Dan Krackhardt

Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse on Park
Dan Zimberg, Noa Graham, Michelle Lemon, Dan Krackhardt, Kirsten Peacock, Bart Shatto, Helen Laser

Alexander Sovronsky, Bart Shatto, Dan Zimberg, Dan Krackhardt, Helen Laser, Noa Graham
Alexander Sovronsky, Bart Shatto, Dan Zimberg, Dan Krackhardt, Helen Laser, Noa Graham

Alexander Sovronsky, Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon
Alexander Sovronsky, Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon

Noa Graham, Dan Zimberg, Helen Laser, Alexander Sovronsky, Kirsten Peacock, Bart Shatto
Noa Graham, Dan Zimberg, Helen Laser, Alexander Sovronsky, Kirsten Peacock, Bart Shatto

Bart Shatto, Helen Laser, Noa Graham
Bart Shatto, Helen Laser, Noa Graham

Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse on Park
Noa Graham, Helen Laser, Kirsten Peacock. Standing on chair: Dan Krackhardt. Back Row: Dan Zimberg, Alexander Sovronsky, Michelle Lemon, Jack Theiling, Bart Shatto

Helen Laser, Noa Graham, Bart Shatto
Helen Laser, Noa Graham, Bart Shatto

Helen Laser, Kirsten Peacock
Helen Laser, Kirsten Peacock

Kirsten Peacock, Helen Laser
Kirsten Peacock, Helen Laser

Dan Krackhardt, Dan Zimberg
Dan Krackhardt, Dan Zimberg

Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon, Dan Krackhardt, Alex Sovronsky
Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon, Dan Krackhardt, Alex Sovronsky

Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse on Park
Dan Krackhardt, Noa Graham, Kirsten Peacock, Jack Theiling, Helen Laser, Michelle Lemon, Dan Zimberg, Alexander Sovronsky, Bart Shatto

Dan Krackhardt, Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon, Alexander Sovronsky, Kirsten Peacock, Helen Laser
Dan Krackhardt, Jack Theiling, Michelle Lemon, Alexander Sovronsky, Kirsten Peacock, Helen Laser

Photos: First Look At Paula Vogel's INDECENT At Playhouse on Park
Noa Graham, Dan Zimberg, Kirsten Peacock, Michelle Lemon, Alexander Sovronsky, Helen Laser, Jack Theiling, Bart Shatto




