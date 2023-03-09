Photos: First Look At Musical TWELFTH NIGHT At Staples Players

If you love Shakespeare, you can't miss this show. If Shakespeare is not your thing, you can't miss this show! Staples Players will win you over with this adaptation of Twelfth Night and composer/lyricist Shaina Taub's kick-ass contemporary score.

Excuse the language-this is a family-friendly show. But Taub brings an edge to her jazz-funk songs, peppy additives to Shakespeare's ornate dialogue, that Co-Directors David Roth and Kerry Long, Music Director Luke Rosenberg, and Choreographer Rachel MacIsaac couldn't resist.

Pairing crowd-pleasing pop with the Bard's iambic pentameter for a fresh take on this classic tale that even kids will eat up? Brilliant. Audience members of all ages will enjoy 90 minutes of fast-paced fun, feasting on the visual and auditory delights of this Twelfth Night smorgasbord. Performances are March 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30 pm, and March 19 and 25 at 3 pm.

Purchase tickets at staplesplayers.com or at the door, starting 30 minutes prior to performances (subject to availability). Click this link for the Double Cast Performance Schedule.

Photo Credit: Kerry Long