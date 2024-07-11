Photos: First Look At Castle Craig Players Production of SPRING AWAKENING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Castle Craig Players' production of Spring Awakening is set to take the stage July 26 through August 11 at the groups intimate Meriden venue! See photos of the cast below.

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores self-discovery, desire, sex, insecurity, and the pressures of young adult life in a repressive society. With a score of contemporary rock music that changed how Broadway thinks about musicals, Spring Awakening promises to provoke thought, spark conversation, and leave a lasting impact on audiences.

With music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening is based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind. A poignant and powerful coming-of-age story that delves into the lives of teenagers in 19th-century Germany, the show focuses on themes of teenage rebellion, the clash between generations, and the consequence of societal silence; issues which are as prevalent today as they were when the play was first written.

Directed by Oliver Kochol, one of Castle Craig’s resident directors, the cast features Hunter Smith (Melchior), Jocelyn Titus (Wendla), Mason Andrew (Moritz), Jennifer Del Sole (Ilse), Stephen Koehler (Otto), Nick Ciasullo (Hanschen), Ethan Bazinet (Ernst), Henry Tobelman (Georg), Coleman Toomey (Martha), Katerina Levasseur (Anna), Ella Miller (Thea), Becky Schoenfeld (Adult Woman) Mark Gilchrist (Adult Man), Samantha Storm, Katie Kirtland, Kate Stango and Finn Lambert.

Rounding out the Creative Team is Jill Brunelle as Musical Director, Todd Santa Maria as Choreographer and Melanie Del Sole as Assistant Director. The production includes Lighting Design is by Hilary Lang and Costume Design by Kathryn Lewis. Olivia DeFilippo serves as Production Stage Manager, with Bret Olson as Assistant Stage Manager.

Spring Awakening runs July 26-August 11 only at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). The show is presented cabaret-style with table seating. Patrons are invited to bring their own food & beverages. Seating is extremely limited, and several performances are already sold out - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at www.CastleCraigPlayers.org.

Photo Credit: Castle Craig Players



The cast of Spring Awakening.

Jocelyn Titus and Hunter Smith.

Finn Lambert, Ethan Bazinet, Henry Tobelman, Hunter Smith, Stephen Koehler, Mason Andrew and Nick Ciasullo.

Jocelyn Titus, Mason Andrew and Hunter Smith.

Katie Kirtland, Jennifer Del Sole, Coleman Toomey, Jocelyn Titus, Katerina Levasseur, Ella Miller, Kate Stango and Samantha Storm.

