Photos: Final Weekend to See ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan

Ordinary People runs through this Sunday, March 5, at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park.

See photos below!

Its final performances are as follows

· Friday, March 3 at 8 PM

· Saturday, March 4 at 2 PM. A FREE performance for TEENS. It includes a post-show audience discussion with the director and cast, led by Dr. Andrew Gerber, president and medical director of Silver Hill Hospital. Adults are welcome to attend (with a regular ticket purchase) if they're accompanying or invited by a teen. To reserve teen seats and purchase adult tickets visit here.

· Saturday, March 4 at 8 PM

· Sunday, March 5 at 2 PM. Includes a post-show audience discussion with the director and cast led by Dr. Michael Groat, chief clinical officer at Silver Hill Hospital.

For tickets and more information, visit https://tpnc.org/shows/ordinary-people/.

All donations made to Town Players of New Canaan during the run of Ordinary People are tax deductible and will be contributed to the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program. They may be made online at TPNC.org or by mailing a check to TPNC, PO Box 201, New Canaan, CT 06840.



The Company of Ordinary People



The Company of Ordinary People



The Company of Ordinary People



The Company of Ordinary People



The Company of Ordinary People