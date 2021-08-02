Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ariana DeBose Performs at SHAG Festival

Aug. 2, 2021  

Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose inaugurated the Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG Festival) on Friday, July 30th with a cabaret performance of career favorites and beloved hits, presented by TodayTix.

Check out photos below!

In addition to DeBose, the SHAG line-up includes Alex Newell, Sophie B. Hawkins, KT Tunstall, Vinson Fraley, Jr., Matthew Whitaker, Pilobolus, The Doo Wop Project, Graydon Carter, and more.

Tickets and information at www.springhillartsgathering.com.

