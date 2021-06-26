Photos: TINY HOUSE at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will open its all-virtual 2021 production season with the regional premiere of "Tiny House," a timely new comedy about downsizing, going green, escaping urban life, and fresh starts, written by Michael Gotch, and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director.

The production will stream on demand from Tuesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 18. An in-person screening in the theater is set for one-night-only, Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Exactly 90 years ago on June 29, 1931, the Playhouse staged the first production in its history of over 800 plays.

In "Tiny House," fireworks fly when family, friends, and quirky neighbors come together for a Fourth of July barbecue at the off-the-grid, isolated mountain paradise of a young, urban couple.

"Tiny House" premiered in 2019 with Delaware's Resident Ensemble Players (REP), a professional theater located at the University of Delaware, under the former title, "Minor Fantastical Kingdoms," following a New Works Initiative workshop in 2018 at Westport Country Playhouse.