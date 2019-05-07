Photo Flash: Stratford's Square One Theatre Presents Joanna McClelland Glass's TRYING

Stratford's Square One Theatre presents Joanna McClelland Glass' "Trying" now through M ay 19, 2019.

Trying, described as "a portrait of generational reconciliation" (NY Daily News) replaces Lungs as the next stage production of Square One Theatre's 29th season.

Trying is inspired by the playwright Joanna McClelland Glass' own real-life experiences as personal secretary to the brilliant, irascible and sometimes cantankerous Judge Francis Biddle from 1967-1968. Biddle was the former U.S. Attorney General under Franklin Roosevelt and later appointed by Harry Truman as Chief Justice for the Nuremberg Trials. The play concerns a young Canadian girl and an elderly Philadelphia aristocrat 'trying' to understand each other during what Biddle realizes will be the final year of his life.

Trying is scheduled to open on Thursday, May 2 (2019) and continues on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, May 19.

Directed by Stratford's Tom Holehan, Trying features veteran Square One Theatre actor, Al Kulscar (Fairfield) as Judge Francis Biddle and introduces Céline Montaudy (Norwalk) in her Square One stage debut as Sarah Schorr, Biddle's Canadian secretary.

Al Kulscar is the all-time record holder of Square One Subscriber Awards winning a total of ten times for his leading roles in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelky, Chapatti, The Outgoing Tide, Freud's Last Session, Southern Comforts, Moonlight and Magnolias, The Shop at Sly Corner, Camping with Henry and Tom and The Business of Murder as well as a Featured Actor Award ! in Later Life.

Céline Montaudy's stage credits include Shakespeare in Love, Hamlet, (Curtain Call), Romeo and Juliet, Jungle Book, Sword in the Stone(Shakespierence), All's Well That Ends Well (British American Dramatic Academy) and Good People, Good People, The Great Gatsby, In the Next Room (Or the Vibrator Play) (University of Rhode Island) among others. She was a Rhode Island MOTIF nominee for Best Actress in a university production.

Joanna McClelland Glass (Playwright) was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Her plays have been produced throughout North America, England, Australia, Ireland and Germany. Among her other plays, books and screenplays, three of her plays, Trying, "enormously bracing theatre" (New York Daily News), To Grandmother's House We Go and Play Memory reached New York. If We Are Women, played in several regional theatres across Canada.

Trying, opens Thursday, May 2 (2019) and continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 19 at Stratford Academy located at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

