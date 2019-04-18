Photo Flash: SNOW WHITE Opens At The Downtown Cabaret Theatre

The Connecticut Children's Theatre (CCT) at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues its 2018-2019 season with Snow White. This show will take place at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre for a six-weekend run beginning April 13th.

This exciting adaptation by resident playwright Phill Hill turns the classic tale on its head. Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? It's the timeless tale of a beautiful princess, a wicked stepmother, and a poisoned apple. When the jealous queen places a curse on Snow White, the only thing that can save her is the help from some very clever new friends and true love's kiss from a handsome prince.This family-friendly show is directed by Frank Root (who recently helmed the theatre's December revival of ANNIE), with Choreography by Cassie Carroll (who l! ast choreographed CCT's holiday production of The Christmas Elf 2) and Musical Direction by CCT's resident Musical Director, Aron Smith.

Featured in the cast are Carolyn Savoia in the title role, as well as returning favorites from the Connecticut Children's Theatre. Corinne Marshall plays the Evil Queen, Queen Hekuba; Andrea Pane plays the Mirror; Zach Fontanez plays the Huntsman; Cassie Carroll plays Moxie; Myles Tripp plays Doofy; Kaylin Weller plays Curly; and Helen Samoskevich plays Gruff.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to boast Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for almost 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity car! d in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

Snow White will run Saturdays at 12pm and 2:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm, from April 13th - May 19th. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked Main Stage and Children's Theatre Season, as well as a concert series and special events. The Main Stage season continues with Sister Act, running March 15th - April 7th, and closes with The Full Monty, running April 26th - May 19th.

For tickets and more information on Snow White and the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's offerings (as well as information on our newest 2019-2020 season), visit www.MyCabaret.org or calling the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre.





