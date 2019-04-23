Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks
On Friday, April 26th, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Ronald Harwood's charming English comedy, Quartet.
Production dates are April 26, 27, May 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday May 12. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20.00.
On Thursday, April 25th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 2nd at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.
Photo Credit: Richard Pettibone
Ron Malyszka (Wilf), Jody Bayer (Cissy), DAndy Barrett (Jean), Timothy Breslin (Reggie)
Timothy Breslin (Reggie), DAndy Barrett (Jean), Jody Bayer(Cissy), Ron Malyszka (Wilf)
Timothy Breslin (Reggie), DAndy Barrett (Jean)
Ron Malyszka (Wilf), Jody Bayer (Cissy), Timothy Breslin (Reggie)