Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks

On Friday, April 26th, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Ronald Harwood's charming English comedy, Quartet.

Production dates are April 26, 27, May 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday May 12. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20.00.



On Thursday, April 25th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 2nd at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first - come, first - served basis.