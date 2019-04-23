Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks

Apr. 23, 2019  

On Friday, April 26th, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Ronald Harwood's charming English comedy, Quartet.

Production dates are April 26, 27, May 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday May 12. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 2nd at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863. Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.

Photo Credit: Richard Pettibone

Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks
Ron Malyszka (Wilf), Jody Bayer (Cissy), DAndy Barrett (Jean), Timothy Breslin (Reggie)

Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks
Timothy Breslin (Reggie), DAndy Barrett (Jean), Jody Bayer(Cissy), Ron Malyszka (Wilf)

Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks
Timothy Breslin (Reggie), DAndy Barrett (Jean)

Photo Flash: Ronald Harwood's QUARTET At TheatreWorks
Ron Malyszka (Wilf), Jody Bayer (Cissy), Timothy Breslin (Reggie)



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Square One Theatre Presents TRYING
  • Thrown Stone Announces Casting For 2019 Repertory Season
  • Playhouse on Park Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration
  • Playhouse On Park Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY
  • Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
  • CARMEN SUITE And PETRUSHKA To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup