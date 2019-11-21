Photo Flash: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET At the Bradley Playhouse

Most of us are quite familiar with the nostalgic and beloved 1947 Christmas movie, Miracle on 34th Street. But did you know that the inspiration for the story, about a disillusioned woman, her skeptical daughter and a mysterious man who believes he is the real Santa Claus, came when Valentine Davies was standing in line at a big department store during the Christmas season.

Davies took his story idea to writer and director George Seaton, who turned it into a screenplay Miracle on 34th Street (1947) which earned Davies an Academy Award for Best Story. After having written the story for the film, Valentine Davies did a novelization of it, which was published as a 120-page novella by Harcourt Brace & Company in conjunction with the film release. In 1982, the Mountain Community Theater in Ben Lomond, California adapted a play from the novella by Valentine Davies.

The story in this play is completely faithful to Davies' book and continues to still hold all its enchanting Christmas magic and allure. We hope that audiences will find the joy and spirit of Christmas so charmingly advocated here by the undaunted Kris Kringle.

The story takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City, and focuses on the effect of a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa. This is a tale that we all want to believe in, that creates a world we seem to desperately desire, free of blatant commercialism that surrounds us, where love and decency and generosity of spirit are their own rewards. In this heartwarming holiday story we find, by chance, Kris Kringle, an elderly gentleman, acquiring a job working as Santa for Macy's Department store. Kris releases waves of good will by referring parents to other stores to find the exact toy their child has wished for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by the store's vocational counselor, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. In an innocent turn of events and truly magical moment, the Christmas Spirit is reclaimed.

This TNECT performance is directed by Jennifer Briere, assisted by Tonya Brock and proudly performed for you by the talented Walter Wright as Kris Kringle, Kelly Lambert as Doris Walker, J. Matthew Bailey as Fred Gayley and Lauria Lavallee as Susan Walker, as well as our troop of many dedicated, familiar and talented actors and actresses at the Bradley Playhouse, December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21, and 22, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Each night we will feature two "Putnam Celebrity" Guest Performers as Lou and Al, US Mail Workers, and area Pianists playing live Christmas music for your enjoyment. The December 7 performance will feature music from Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen and the December 21 performance will feature the Blackstone Valley Community Chorus, for your Pre show entertainment. Reserved seating tickets may be purchased at the Bradley Playhouse box office, 30 Front St. Putnam, CT, Monday, Wednesday thru Friday 10:00 to 5:00, by calling 860.928.7887 or on-line at https://www.thebradleyplayhouse.org.



Matthew Bailey, Lauria Lavallee, Kelly Lambert

Christine Crugnola Petriniw, Wladimir Petruniw

Matthew Bailey, Kelly Lambert

Walter Wright, Lauria Lavallee

