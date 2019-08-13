Photo Flash: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens At Sharon Playhouse

Aug. 13, 2019  

Celebrating it's 60th Anniversary of presenting top quality entertainment, Sharon Playhouse presents Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

As Artistic Director Wager says, "In honor of the 50thAnniversary of the show, we are presenting Joseph in a whole new and exciting staging. Not one note of music has been changed., but we've devised a cool and exciting concept for this perennial favorite by introducing a cool late 1960's vibe."

Starring in the show will be Merrill Peiffer (Narrator), Max J. Swarner (Joseph), Michael Glavan (Pharaoh, Reuben), Bill Morris (Potiphar, Jacob), Michelle Lemon (Mrs. Potiphar).

They will be joined by Mijon Zulu (Simeon "Benjamin's Calypso"), Aidan Farren (Levi), Sam W. Snyder (Naphtali, Butler), Ryan Thomas Curley (Issachar), TJ Swetz (Asher "Canaan Days"), Daniel Pahl (Dan), Jeffrey Jannitto (Zebulon), Michael Doliner (Gad "One More Angel In Heaven"), Nick Lamberti (Benjamin), Tony Harkin (Judah, Baker) as Joseph's Brothers.

Also in the cast are Madi Beumee, Alex Colavecchio, Alora Eisen, Liv Kurtz, Michelle Lemon, Jaclyn Mercer with a Children's Ensemble that includes Myles Crain, Lorelei Gnerre, Hariett Luongo, Jordan Masselli, Sayde Mendell, Ceanna Weiler.

The creative team is: Russell Garrett (Director/Choreographer), Jacob Carll (Music Director), Sarah Cuoco (Children's Ensemble Director), David Baxter (Costume Design), Paula Schaffer (Wig Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design) and Graham Stone (Sound Design). Ann Barkin is the Stage Manager and Jordan Cowan is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs from August 9 - 25

Sharon Playhouse Technical Crew

Russell Garrett, Bill Hutton, Max J. Swarner, Merrill Peiffer

Max J. Swarner, Merrill Peiffer, Michael Glavan

Max J. Swarner, Merrill Peiffer

Max J. Swarner, Bill Hutton

Justin Boccitto, Madi Beumee

Ladies Ensemble

Joseph's Brothers

Graham Stone, Tom P. Swetz, Jaime Roderick

Children's Ensemble, Sarah Cuoco

Mijon Zulu and Company

Max J. Swarner and Company

Max J. Swarner and Brothers

Alan M-L Wager, Bill Hutton, Max J. Swarner



