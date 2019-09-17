Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals Of THE GOLDEN THRESHOLD At Live & In Color

The cast in rehearsal for "The Golden Threshold", a new musical in development as a part of Live & In Color's 2019 fall retreat at the Bingham Camp in Salem, CT.

This new musical features book & music by Cheeyang Ng and book & lyrics by Eric Sorrels. The production will be directed by Arpita Mukherjee, artistic director of Hypokrit Theatre Company and the festival chair for New York's Tamasha: A Festival for South Asian Performing Arts. Musical direction is by Alyssa Kay Thompson

"The Golden Threshold" performs September 21st at 3:00pm and September 22nd at 2:00pm at the Historic Bingham Camp (490 East Haddam Road, Salem, CT 06420). Tickets are free, but advanced reservations are required. For tickets to Live & In Color's 2019 productions, visit https://www.theatreincolor.org/tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You