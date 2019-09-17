Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals Of THE GOLDEN THRESHOLD At Live & In Color
The cast in rehearsal for "The Golden Threshold", a new musical in development as a part of Live & In Color's 2019 fall retreat at the Bingham Camp in Salem, CT.
This new musical features book & music by Cheeyang Ng and book & lyrics by Eric Sorrels. The production will be directed by Arpita Mukherjee, artistic director of Hypokrit Theatre Company and the festival chair for New York's Tamasha: A Festival for South Asian Performing Arts. Musical direction is by Alyssa Kay Thompson
"The Golden Threshold" performs September 21st at 3:00pm and September 22nd at 2:00pm at the Historic Bingham Camp (490 East Haddam Road, Salem, CT 06420). Tickets are free, but advanced reservations are required. For tickets to Live & In Color's 2019 productions, visit https://www.theatreincolor.org/tickets.
Photo Credit: Dennis Corsi
The Cast of The Golden Threshold
Meetu Chilana and Jamen Nanthakumar
The Creative Team of The Golden Threshold
The cast of The Golden Threshold
Cameron Nies and Kuhoo Verma