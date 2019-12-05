Photo Flash: First Look at THE PLOT at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director) presents the world premiere of THE PLOT by Will Eno, directed by Oliver Butler, November 29-December 21, at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, December 5.

THE PLOT features scenic design by Sarah Karl, costumes by April M. Hickman, lighting by Evan Christian Anderson, sound and original music by Emily Duncan Wilson, projections by Christopher Evans, hair design by Cookie Jordan, production dramaturgy by Amy Boratko, technical direction by Jonathan Jolly, casting by Tara Rubin/Laura Schutzel, C.S.A., and stage management by Fabiola Syvel.

The cast includes Jimonn Cole, Mia Katigbak, Jennifer Mudge, Stephen Barker Turner, and Harris Yulin.

The writer of The Realistic Joneses returns to Yale Rep with this moving, mysterious, at times hilarious story of a tiny plot of land and some people with grand and incompatible designs on it.

Production support for THE PLOT is provided by Yale's Binger Center for New Theatre.





