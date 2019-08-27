Photo Flash: First Look at CABARET at Ivoryton Playhouse

Life is a Cabaret and Ivoryton Playhouse is living it! With these photos of a production, catch your first glimpse of the show where life is beautiful!

"There was a cabaret and there was a master of ceremonies and there was a city called Berlin in a country called Germany. It was the end of the world ... and I was dancing with Sally Bowles and we were both fast asleep." So begins the international classic musical and winner of 8 Tony awards - Cabaret. Join us at the Kit Kat Club as the Emcee takes us back to those tumultuous times with unforgettable musical numbers including, "Willkommen," "Cabaret," and "Two Ladies."

Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, Cabaret focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub.

Now a Broadway classic, the original 1966 Broadway production became a hit winning eight Tony Awards in 1967 and four in 1998. The show has inspired numerous subsequent productions in London and New York, as well as the 1972 film of the same name

