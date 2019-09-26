Photo Flash: First Look At NUNSENSE At Playhouse on Park

Revel in the madness of this hilariously funny musical comedy, featuring a troupe of dancing, singing nuns. Nunsense follows the crazy antics of five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken convent.

When their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally serves some tainted soup, poisoning 52 of the sisters, the five surviving nuns must band together to raise funds for their burials. The score pulses with merriment and an unabashed desire to make you laugh, with songs and spontaneous comic interludes paced at breakneck speed.

Nunsense runs at Playhouse on Park through October 13th. For more information or tickets, visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





