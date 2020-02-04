Pantochino Studios Move To Connecticut Post Mall

Award-winning Pantochino Productions has moved its new studio space to the Connecticut Post Mall, the largest shopping mall in the state, in Milford.

Formerly located in the Saint Ann School, Pantochino's new studio space is 3000 square feet featuring a large rehearsal area, costume shop, scenic storage/work space and prop room.

"We're thrilled to begin our tenth year in a gorgeous new space and convenient location. The staff of the Connecticut Post Mall has been welcoming to our not-for-profit company- not only as a sponsor, but now as a landlord," said co-producer Bert Bernardi. "The exposure, opportunity, and possibilities of the new studio space is extraordinary," added co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer.

Pantochino will continue to present it's productions at the MAC, Milford Arts Council in Downtown Milford.

Established in 2010, Pantochino Productions Inc. is Milford's 'ridiculously entertaining,' 100% original musical theatre company for family audiences. The company produces three new musicals each year and also presents a thriving Teen Theatre program, an After School Drama program presented in schools throughout southern Connecticut, and, with the Milford Arts Council produces the wildly popular Summer Theatre Camp series as well as the Nite Spot Nights cabaret series. Pantochino has won multiple accolades and awards including the 2019 Broadway World "Theatre of the Year" Award in the Connecticut Region.

More information about the company is available online at www.pantochino.com





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You