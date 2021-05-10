Pantochino Offers 'Curbside' Tiki Musical This Summer

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has announced the return of "Pantochino Curbside," which brings original musical theatre to the audiences' doorsteps.

Performed outdoors on lawns or driveways, Pantochino Curbside offers three professional, costumed actors performing an original mini-musical. "Last summer's performances were an overwhelming success. While audiences wait to get back inside a theatre, we're offering this unique opportunity to bring theatre to the audiences," said co-producer Bert Bernardi. "It's a so much fun to bring live entertainment, smiles and laughter to children and their families while keeping a safe social distance right there on their property," he added.

Beginning in July, the company will offer a new mini-musical, "The Tiki Show,"written by Bernardi with music by Justin Rugg. The fifteen-minute performance is steeped in the traditions of melodrama and high camp. Three adventurous explorers are in search of a magical Tiki. They rely on help from the audience, and an ancient hula dance ritual, to hopefully find the treasure. "The show is completely Pantochino's brand of humor and is perfect for the entire family to enjoy."

"Audiences can book a private performance by filling out a simple form on our website, and we'll do our best to fit the show into our performance schedule," said co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer. "Its perfect for a backyard birthday party, family barbecue or maybe event a luau!"

About to begin it's eleventh season, Pantochino Productions was voted "Theatre of the Year 2020" by Broadway World and has been named Favorite Performing Arts by Fairfield County's Kids Out And About, and Most Loved Place to Go by New Haven's Hula Frog and recipient of a "Best of Milford" Award.

The company is based in the Connecticut Post Mall and performs its original musical theatre at the MAC, Milford Arts Council. In addition to its musicals, the company presents its popular Summer Theatre Camps at the MAC, an acclaimed Teen Theatre program, family-friendly mini-musical Podcasts, After School Drama Clubs in schools throughout Southern Connecticut and co-produces the Nite Spot Nights cabaret series with Milford Arts Council.

More information on the Pantochino Curbside "Tiki show" can be found at www.pantochino.com