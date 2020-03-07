Pantochino Flashes Back To '1970' In Downtown Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions, Milford's professional not for profit theatre for family audiences will present a special event, "1970," for three performances March 27 & 28 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

"1970" flashes back on the music made famous fifty years ago as sung by today's children and young performers. The revue features over twenty songs telling the story of the year as performed by eighteen youngsters from age ten to eighteen.

"We wanted to mark the year 2020 by looking back fifty years to 1970," said producer Bert Bernardi. "I was a young boy back then, but I vividly remember the soundtrack of that year. Hearing today's children singing of love and peace brings a new meaning to the songs. As Aretha Franklin said, music is transportive-it brings you back to the very moment things happened in your life."

The young cast is made up of children from Milford, Madison, Tolland, Killingworth, Fairfield, Oxford, Orange, Trumbull, Durham and Ansonia. They include Gordon Beck, Jaxon Beirne, Adrienne Crowley, Molly Ciuci, Charlotte Darby, Kayleigh Fitzpatrick, Mikaela Franklin, Hazel Foley, Joey Miglio, Brenna Murphy, Peighton Nash, Ainsley Novin, Kylie Poggio, Connor Rizzo, Rowan Simonelli, Nora Simonelli, Alyvia Tuason, Maddy Wines and Allie Ziegler. The show was conceived and directed by Bernardi with musical direction by Justin Rugg.

Pantochino Productions Inc. was recently voted "Theatre of the Year" in the Broadway World Regional Awards. Co-produced by Jimmy Johansmeyer and Bernardi, the company's mission is to entertain, enrich and engage family audiences with an array of original musical theatre experiences. The company is headquartered in the Connecticut Post Mall and performers its productions in Downtown Milford at the MAC, Milford Arts Council. In addition to creating new musicals, the company also presents its After School Drama Clubs in schools throughout southern Connecticut, an acclaimed Teen Theatre series, and partners with Milford Arts Council for the Nite Spot Nights cabaret series and the wildly popular Summer Theatre Camp at the MAC.

"1970" will be performed Friday, March 27 at 7:30pm and Saturday, March 28 at 2 & 5:30pm. Performed in a cabaret setting (tables and chairs), audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the show. Free parking at show time in all railroad lots. Tickets are available online at www.pantochino.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You