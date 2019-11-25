Pantochino Debuts THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY Musical In Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. opens it's new holiday musical, "The Gingerbreads of Broadway" on Friday, December 6 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The family-friendly production will play though December 22nd.

"The Gingerbreads of Broadway" is a splashy, fun-filled backstage musical about a family of gingerbread cookies making their way from vaudeville to Broadway thanks to one very special lady, Mrs. Claus. Featuring a large cast and a dozen original production numbers, the new musical is a nostalgic take on Broadway and movie musicals set against the backdrop of the holiday season in New York City. The show is written by the award-winning team of Bert Bernardi (book and lyrics) and Justin Rugg (music) who have won four Broadway World Awards for Best Original/New Works.

"I love telling new holiday stories," said Bernardi. "This show celebrates my favorite time of year and my passion for traditional musicals from the stage and screen. And, its chock full of fantastical characters, lots of laugh and of course, who can resist gingerbread cookies who sing and dance?" he added.

Featured in the cast are company members Mary Mannix, co-producer/designer Jimmy Johansmeyer, Maria Berte, Shelley Marsh Poggio, composer Rugg, Valerie Solli, Hazel Foley, Jaxon Beirne and Hannah Duffy. Making their Pantochino debut are Zach Theis, TJ Chila and Amanda Sigan. They will be joined by four local young actors, Connor Rizzo, Sierra DiMartino and Peighton Nash of Milford and Rowan Simonelli of Killingworth.

"The Gingerbreads of Broadway" features settings by Von Del Mar, lighting by Jeff Carr, costumes by Johansmeyer, sound by Sara Brown, and Meghan Cormier serves as Production Stage Manager. The production is sponsored by Berchem Moses PC.

"The Gingerbreads of Broadway" opens Friday December 6 at 7:30pm with additional performances Saturdays at 2pm and 5:30pm and Sundays at 2pm through December 22nd. The MAC, Milford Arts Council, is located at 40 Railroad Avenue South in Downtown Milford. Free parking is available at showtimes in all train depot lots. All seats are $22.00 online, or $25.00 at the door. Cabaret seating at all performances. Audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink. Please visit www.pantochino.com for full details and tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You