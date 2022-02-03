Pantochino Announces Summer Programs for Children & Teens

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. has announced and is currently registering children and teens for its summer programs in Milford.

Now in it's 10th season, Summer Theatre Camp produced by the Milford Arts Council offers four one-week sessions where children 8 to 12 years old learn, rehearse and perform an original musical in five days. Praised by parents and children alike, the program reaches its capacity of 30 participants each week very quickly. The program is held at the MAC in Downtown Milford and is offered at affordable rates with discounts for children attending multiple weeks or attending with siblings.

This year, the roster of camps includes "The Three Little Wizardly Pigs" July 11-15, "Cinderella '72" July 18-22, "Mummy Dearest" July 25-29 and "Little Red Ridin' Boots" August 1-5. The original musicals are written by Pantochino's Bert Bernardi & Justin Rugg and directed by Jimmy Johansmeyer. Throughout each week, children not only rehearse the production, but also participate in unique improv and theatre games.

For young actors age 12-18, Pantochino offers its acclaimed Summer Teen Theatre, this year featuring the musical "Grease." The program is an immersive two-week experience (August 1-13) and draws teens from towns throughout southern Connecticut. Here, the focus is on the show and provides participants a chance to rehearse a full-scale musical at the rigorous pace of a professional summer theatre. Rehearsals are held at Pantochino's studio space in the Connecticut Post Mall and will be performed at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield. The production is sponsored by The Milford Bank.

Further details, FAQ's and registration is available at www.pantochino.com