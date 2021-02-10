Pantochino Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Camps In Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. has announced it's roster of Summer Theatre Camps for 2021 at Milford Arts Council in Downtown Milford

Pantochino's four 1-week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, allows young actors 8 to 12 years-old the opportunity to learn, rehearse and perform an original musical comedy in just five days. "Glam Kitty Squad" is the featured fare of Session One (July 5-9).

The rocking musical "Goldirocks" will take to the stage for Session Two (July 12-16). A new musical, "Jack and the Beanstalk and Zombies" will debut at Session Three (July 19-23) and the final week, Session Four (July 26-30) will recreate a Pantochino favorite, "The Ethel Mermaid" The four sessions take place at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

"The continued success of our camps is attributed to the amount of fun our kids have putting on a musical. The shows are original, fast-paced and funny-the children respond to this material. Also, they're treated with respect and encouraged to have a good time by our professional staff. We're not an institute or academy-we're making theatre, and it should be a rewarding, fun-filled and affordable experience," said co-producer Bert Bernardi.

Pantochino Productions was recently voted "Best Youth Camp" and "Best Arts Educator" by Broadway World Connecticut.

The camp follows safety protocols from the CDC, state and local authorities. Campers are provided face shields, masks (when appropriate) and practice safe distancing and frequent hand-washing. The thirty participants each week work in small groups of ten. Using these same safety measures practiced in 2020, parents and campers alike enjoyed and applauded the experience.

Discounts for those attending multiple weeks, and siblings attending the same and/or multiple weeks are offered. New this year, Summer Theatre Camp registration is online.

Frequently Asked Questions and Registration for all of Pantochino's summer programs are available online at www.pantochino.com.