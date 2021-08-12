Pantochino Announce Fall Opportunities For Children and Teens

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford's professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced new opportunities for Fall 2021 continuing its eleventh season including classes and performance opportunities for children, teens and adults.

"Creating positive, nurturing theatre experiences for young people is part of our mission, and we are thrilled to offer these new programs in our spiffy and convenient studio space in the Connecticut Post Mall, said co-producer Bert Bernardi." Co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer added "We are adhering to the same strict protocols we followed for our successful summer theatre camps-going above and beyond to keep these programs safe with a limited number of participants per program."

Beginning in September, Pantochino will offer two performance opportunities: "Cinderella Skeleton" and "The Wizard of Oz Sort Of," for ages 8-12. The eight-week program meets for one hour fifteen minutes each week and culminates in a mini-musical production for parents and families only. Both productions will be led by Johansmeyer and musical director/composer Justin Rugg. Performances will take place at the MAC, Milford Arts Council in Downtown Milford.

A one-day Special Effects Makeup Master Class will be given by Jenn Dugan, owner and operator of The Makeup Curio. The hands on classes teaches professional special effect make up techniques and includes a complete make up kit per participant. The class will be held on October 16h from 10am to 5pm and is designed for those age 16 to adult.

Pantochino has also opened registration for its next Teen Theatre project, "Bat Boy, The Musical." Teen Theatre is an immersive experience for young actors age 12 to 18 who meet for eight consecutive Saturdays beginning in January 2022. Performances take place at the end of February. Registration for all programs can be found at www.pantochino.com.