Palace Theater's Marcucci, Creator Of 2ND ACT SERIES, Shares Her Story, June 7

Sheree Marcucci, the Palace Theater's Director of Special Projects and Curated Events, will share her own 2ND ACT story on June 7, 7:00pm at the venue's Poli Club. The series is sponsored by the Village at East Farms, a Benchmark Senior Living Community.

Marcucci created 2ND ACT in 2019 never realizing that she would be telling her story of the last seventeen years when she had served as the theater's Marketing and Public Relations Officer, before transitioning to her new role last November. It was during the 2nd year of the pandemic that she realized she had come to the end of her 2ND ACT and that her account of that time, from some personal loss, overcoming fear, hilarious celebrity stories, to lessons learned, might be worth sharing.

Tickets for the series final presentation of season can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

2ND ACT is a life stories series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, insghtful and humourous, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!