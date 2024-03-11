Palace Theater's 2ND ACT SERIES To Feature Donna Bonasera In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, April 16th at 7:00 pm, join the Palace Theater for the story of beloved Connecticut dance educator and choreographer Donna Bonasera. Following a stroke two years ago, Bonasera regained her mobility, reclaiming her ability to teach and dance.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Bonasera has trained hundreds of young dancers, some of whom have become renowned professional ballet dancers. With the same discipline she instilled in her students, she refused to be sidelined after suffering a stroke. Today, she continues to teach and share the joy of dance and movement in her popular dance classes for senior-aged students, as well as continuing to train the next generation of young ballet hopefuls.

Her love of dance helped her regain her zest for living - this interactive presentation may just get you on your feet and dancing!

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

About 2nd Act Series

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential, and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45–60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.

About the Palace Theater

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”