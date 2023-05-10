Palace Theater Waterbury's Year-End Bash Returns Next Month

The party at the Palace is back and everyone is invited! Waterbury's Palace Theater celebrates the successful end of the 2022-2023 theatrical season on June 9th from 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm, when the Year-end Bash returns to Connecticut's most elegant theater. Fun is in the spotlight with an evening of live music, dancing on the stage, complimentary beer and prosecco tastings, a laser light show, and lavish food stations.

This year's entertainment line-up includes:

*The Kerry Boys, Connecticut's favorite Irish balladeers will be performing in an outdoor beer-garden on the loading dock where attendees will enjoy complimentary beer tastings and delicious offerings from Frankie's and Domenic & Pia's.



*88 Keys Piano Bar & CafÃ© will present pianists Tony Aiardo, Jimmy Jannetty, and Sean O'Reilly in our Champagne piano lounge in the Grand Foyer.

*Hailing from Meriden, acoustic guitarist Jamie Showerda will perform in the more intimate setting of Poli Club where guests can enjoy a drink and chat with friends.



*Connecticut's most fun dance party band Mass-Conn-Fusion will kick off the dance party on the Main Stage.



*DJ Christy from Powerstation and DNR Laboratories bring a laser light show and everyone's favorite hits to the Main Stage at 10:30 pm to cap off the evening with a grand finale.

Whether guests stay in one place or sample all the locations, they are guaranteed an incomparable night of interactive entertainment at the Palace.

Tickets are $75 and include food, one drink ticket, plus beer and prosecco tastings. Purchase tickets at the box office (203)346-2000, on-line Click Here, or in person at 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT.

The Palace Theater's year-end Bash is more than just a party. It is an opportunity to make a difference in our community. All proceeds from this event help the Palace continue to be a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach that enriches the local community and engages a multitude of audiences.

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Eversource, ION Bank, Post University, Savings Bank of Danbury, PowerStation Events, DNR Laboratories, CDS Corporate Display Specialties, Waterbury Arts & Tourism Commission, Waterbury Regional Chamber, Emily's Catering Group, Frankie's Hot Dogs, Cavallo's Italian Specialty Shoppe, the Republican American, and WATR.