Palace Theater Celebrates Banned Books Week October 1 -7 With HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Banned Books Week 2023 is October 1st through 7th and the Palace Theater is celebrating with a week of special events. Starting Monday, October 2nd the venue's social channels will feature a “scavenger hunt” through the Waterbury region with selected Little Free Libraries as destinations. Several lucky participants will find copies of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning To Kill A Mockingbird in those Little Free Libraries, some of which will include free tickets to a performance of the play at the Palace Theater featuring Richard Thomas in the role of Atticus Finch.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Waterbury native Tom Santopietro takes patrons on an exploration of Harper Lee's beloved masterwork. Santopietro, an author well-known for his writing about American popular culture, delves into the heart of the beloved classic, and shows readers why To Kill a Mockingbird is relevant today, more than ever. His 2018 book, Why To Kill A Mockingbird Matters, takes a 360 degree look at the To Kill a Mockingbird phenomenon, both on page and screen. Santopietro traces the writing of To Kill A Mockingbird, the impact of the Pulitzer Prize, and examines exactly what makes the movie and Gregory Peck's unforgettable performance as Atticus Finch so captivating. As Americans yearn for hope and an end to divisiveness, there is no better time to look at the significance of Harper Lee's book, the film, and all that came after. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

Tickets to this event are $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.

Throughout the week, patrons who subscribe to the Palace Theater's informational emails will receive exclusive offers for select performances of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill A Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat” (“60 Minutes”). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR). Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour. To subscribe, go to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/contact-us and click on “Join Our Email List” at the bottom of the page.

Santopietro is the author of nine books: The Way We Were: The Making of a Romantic Classic; Dancing Man; Why To Kill a Mockingbird Matters; Barbara Cook: Then and Now; the best selling The Sound of Music Story; The Godfather Effect: Changing Hollywood, America, and Me; Sinatra in Hollywood; Considering Doris Day (a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice); and The Importance of Being Barbra. A frequent media commentator in programs ranging from the PBS documentary, The Italian Americans, to the Jimmy Van Heusen biography, Swingin' With Frank & Bing, Tom conducts monthly interviews for Barnes and Noble and gives talks on classic films.

Over the past thirty years, he also managed more than two dozen Broadway shows, including Phantom of the Opera, A Few Good Men, Jersey Boys, and Master Class.

About the “I Wrote That” Author Talk series

“I Wrote That” is a new series presented by the Palace Theater. It is devoted to books and the authors who write them, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with authors and ask questions in a less formal setting.

