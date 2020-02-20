Palace Theater Artisan Market Event Announced April 23

The Palace Theater's first Sip 'n Shop, an artisan market, is taking place on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 6:00pm. The event features a finely curated selection of handcrafted goods from over 25 juried artisans and includes apparel, jewelry, art prints, hand bags, pottery, soaps, oils, chocolates, and more.

Admission tickets are $8 / person and can be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000. The First 50 shoppers the night of the event will receive a free Palace Theater tote bag.

Shoppers can begin their shopping enjoying a complimentary beverage while perusing the unique array of vendor goods in the majestic foyer and lobby spaces. A cash bar will be available as well throughout the evening.

A partial list of artisans and their offerings include: Stace Lee Creations one-of-a-kind leather clutches, wallets, earrings and bracelets; TJJ Sews fabric key fobs, lanyards, dog collars, leashes and other sundries; Five Elements Botanicals all natural skin care products; CJ Maino's Let It Flo Studios resin art one-of-a-kind home décor;

10-ton Goldfish limited edition fine jewelry; Cshoresal - combines photography and metalworking to create photo-centric, useful art for indoor and outdoor living.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You