Palace Theater Announces Upcoming 'I Wrote That!' Author Talk Series: Jack O'Brien, and Melissa Shapiro
The Palace Theater will present the next two events in the "I Wrote That!" Author Talk Series:
Jack O'Brien, December 10th
In this intimate conversation, Jack O'Brien, Tony Award-winning director, shares memories of people, productions, and problems surmounted during his 50-year career as chronicled in his book, Jack in the Box. O'Brien will be joined on stage by writer and reviewer Frank Rizzo. Rizzo will guide the discussion, ask questions, helping bring the audience into O'Brien's world. Tickets are $20. Attendees may purchase O'Brien's book Jack in the Box for $22 when they purchase their event ticket at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org. Books will also be available for purchase at the event for $22, cash only.
Melissa Shapiro, December 17th
Melissa Shapiro, DVM, the driving force behind the books and social media phenomenon Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy (@pinkpigletpuppy), will be the featured author on Saturday, December 17, 2PM during the Palace Theater's I Wrote That! presentation. Melissa - along with Piglet and some of her family's other dogs, will read from her book and share the Piglet Mindset. This event is perfect to bring children to. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org. Patron's may pre-purchase a copy of Shapiro's book Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family with their event ticket for $28.
