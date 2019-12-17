PRIDE AND PREJUDICE to Begin Performances At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park's 2019-20 season continues with Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, running February 19 - March 8, 2020. This isn't your grandmother's Austen! PRIDE AND PREJUDICE is bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely. This play for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life.

The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation.

Tickets for performances February 19 - March 8 are now on sale, and range from $30-$40. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, February 21 at 8pm. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE is part of the 2019-20 Main Stage Series; consider subscribing and save 20%. Group ticket sale discounts are also available. Young Professionals Night Out at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE: Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Saturday, March 7 for a night out at the theater! Don't miss this chance to see the show and connect with peers in a creative environment. 6:30pm reception, 8pm performance, $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You