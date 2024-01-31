PODPOPULI to Open Full-Service Podcast Production Studio In Greenwich

The studio offers both beginner and experienced podcasters everything from conception to monetization; including recording, editing, distribution, and more.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

PODPOPULI to Open Full-Service Podcast Production Studio In Greenwich PodPopuli, America's only full-service retail podcast experience, proudly announces its first New York metro-area location, opening February 1 in Greenwich, CT. Located at 12 West Putnam Avenue - at the top of the world-famous Greenwich Avenue Shopping District - the studio offers both beginner and experienced podcasters everything from conception to monetization; including recording, editing, distribution, marketing, coaching, and social media support.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our unique concept and services to such a beautiful and vibrant community," says Brian Howie, PodPopuli founder. "By taking all the 'hard parts' out of podcasting, we'll enable so many of the area's diverse and dynamic men, women, and kids to find their voices, share their messages, and grow their audiences around the world." 

PodPopuli recently celebrated the production and release of its 10,000th recorded episode, the most in America over the last three years. The company also leads the nation in total number of podcasts produced on a weekly basis, with an industry-topping 67% of those shows hosted by women.



