Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Opens as COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Anyone who got their first dose at Midstate Medical Center as of February 8 will be coming to the Oakdale Theatre for their second dose.

Mar. 1, 2021  
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Monday, NBC Connecticut reports. The clinic is being opened by Hartford Healthcare.

The clinic will be open for those with appointments who are currently eligible to get the vaccine. Physicians and nurses are volunteering to work at the clinic, which will open at 9 a.m. for vaccinations.

Hartford HealthCare's System Director of Pharmacy Eric Arlia said that more appointments may become available in the middle of this week if the state gets a shipment of Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccines.

How to Make An Appointment:

Call Connecticut's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Read more on NBC Connecticut.


