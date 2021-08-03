Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northwest Vocal Showcase Finals Will Take Place on the Warner's Main Stage This Month

Finalists include CJ Barber, Diana Demers, David Marcantonio, Brian McKenna, Sayde Mendell, Laureen Monge, Brianna Ortiz, Hali Soulier, Yumeko Stern & Phoenix Whitehall.

Aug. 3, 2021  

The Torrington Parks & Recreation Department will present the NORTHWEST VOCAL SHOWCASE FINALS on the Warner Theatre's Main Stage on Sunday, August 15 at 7:00 pm.

The finalists are (in alphabetical order) CJ Barber, Diana Demers, David Marcantonio, Brian McKenna, Sayde Mendell, Laureen Monge, Brianna Ortiz, Hali Soulier, Yumeko Stern and Phoenix Whitehall. At the finals, the contestants will perform with the Opening Night Band. The contestants will sing one song each during the opening round.

The top five contestants will move on to the second round that night to sing one final song. The judges will select the top three finalists. Cash prizes and gift certificates will be awarded to the top three winners.

Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


