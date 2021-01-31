Northwest Connecticut Arts Council Plans In-Person Arts Festival For This Summer

The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council is planning an in-person arts festival this summer, Winsted Phoenix reports. The festival is set to take place on Saturday, August 14.

The council discussed plans for the festival during a Zoom meeting held on January 28.

"We want to bring everyone into one central location for this festival," said council program director Maddie Stenson. "We want to have a lot of stuff all day for people to explore in downtown Torrington. We want people to see what the Northwest Corner has to offer. We want people to also explore businesses in the area."

The festival is set to be held in Franklin Plaza, Water Street, Main Street, and several other potential locations, including Coe Park.

"We would like to have booths of artists and creatives at Franklin Plaza so they can sell their work and do demos if they want to, and people can walk around and buy arts and crafts," Stenson said.

Masks would be required for all attendees and a sanitizing station would be available, as well as distance between booths and one-way walking paths.

"We are going to be following the guidelines from the state, no matter where it goes," organization executive director Steph Burr said. "We want to do this event. If the Covid rates are spiking, we're going to reconsider our plans and make decisions as we go based on the information we have. We're going to do everything we can. If it is spiking, we will be scaling back our marketing efforts. We're not going to try to get a large crowd if that's the case."

Read more on Winsted Phoenix.