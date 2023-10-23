Nick Swardson To Perform Back-to-Back Shows At The Cabaret Theatre

As a standup, Swardson's Too Many Smells 2018 Tour visited theaters in 40 cities from April through June.

Oct. 23, 2023

Nick Swardson To Perform Back-to-Back Shows At The Cabaret Theatre

Comedian, actor, writer and producer, Nick Swardson is bringing all the laughs to Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre for two shows on Friday, April 5th at 7:00pm and 11:00pm.

 

Tickets to see the Reno 911 star go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, October 28th.

 

As a standup, Swardson's Too Many Smells 2018 Tour visited theaters in 40 cities from April through June. Swardson also tours regularly on a bill with Adam Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider. Swardson's latest special can be seen on Netflix as part of COMEDIANS of the World where he was one of four comedians selected to represent the United States. He starred in two one-hour specials for Comedy Central, Nick Swardson: Taste It (2015) and Nick Swardson: Seriously, Who Farted (2010), a half-hour Comedy Central Presents special (2006), and his first comedy album, Party (2007), was certified Platinum.

 

Swardson was co-creator, co-Executive Producer, co-writer and star of the hit Comedy Central web series, Typical Rick. The series ran for two seasons chronicling the lives of struggling actors, Gary (Swardson) and Rick (Simon Rex), as they try to make it in Hollywood.

 

On the small screen, Swardson created and starred in Nick Swardson's Pretend Time (2010), which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central. He voiced the character of Troy in the FX series, CHOZEN (2014), and played the role of Terry on the hit Comedy Central series, Reno 911! (2003-2009).

 

After catching the attention of Happy Madison Productions, Swardson quickly became a fixture in the company's films. He co-produced and was seen in Sandy Wexler (2017); Executive Produced and was seen in The Do Over (2016) and The Ridiculous Six (2015); starred with Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari in 30 Minutes Or Less (2011); wrote, produced and starred in Grandma's Boy (2006); and wrote and starred in Benchwarmers (2006).

 

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency.  In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven – time national award – winner for “Arena of the Year.”  For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.




