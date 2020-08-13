Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes Team Up for an Outdoor Concert at The Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing more live music to the community with outdoor, socially distanced concerts!

As the last weekends of summer come into focus, The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing more live music to the community with outdoor, socially distanced concerts!

Connecticut's own American Idol winner Nick Fradiani and Fairfield County's hometown band The Alternate Routes will perform an outdoor concert at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 28 at 7pm.

The double bill, part of the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity and Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series, will be socially-distanced with seating under a tent on the ball field next to The Playhouse.

Fradiani is no stranger to winning music competitions. As the lead singer of the pop/rock band Beach Avenue, the band won the Battle of the Bands at Mohegan Sun in 2011. Fradiani has recently been collaborating with The Alternate Routes on new music which fans will get to hear for the first time at this performance! The Alternate Routes have worked with a wide range of artists including singer-songwriter Patti Griffin, director Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right), and guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket. They have performed on The Late Late Show, Conan O'Brien, have been repeat guests on NPR's "Mountain Stage and are no strangers to The Playhouse stage, having performing here more than 3 times.

Toast to a great night out with specialty wines and beers from Chateau de Berne and Two Roads Brewing Company. Make it a great night out - The Ridgefield Playhouse has partnered with Recess PlayWorks to help you plan the perfect date night! While you're enjoying the concert Recess PlayWorks is offering a fun experience for your little ones - drop them off for a socially distanced 2-hour art class and let them explore their creative side and spark their imagination! Visit their website at recessplayworks.com.

Nick Fradiani recently played Lorenzo in the North American tour of the smash Broadway musical "A Bronx Tale." He first gained national recognition in 2014 when his band Beach Avenue competed on the ninth season of the reality talent show America's Got Talent, although they only made it to "Judgment Week." But in 2015, Fradiani got his big break on American Idol, when he wowed the judges and America alike and won the entire competition. The alt rockers The Alternate Routes are based out of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The band was formed by Tim Warren (lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitars) and Eric Donnelly (electric guitars, backing vocals) in 2002 while studying at Fairfield University and their critically acclaimed debut record catapulted them into the touring world. Their hit song, "Nothing More," propelled the band into new ears and new heights, having been featured prominently in the 2014 Winter Olympics, on NCIS, and in a partnership with TOMS shoes. It was followed up with "Somewhere in America," a poignant and personal conversation about gun violence that earned the band a 2016 Independent Music Award and a visit to the White House.

For more information or to purchase tickets ($30), visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203.438.5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater.

