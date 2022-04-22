New Paradigm Theatre to Present FINS, FOOD, FASHION, AND FUN

The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT) will present Fins, Food, Fashion, and Fun at Emmanuel Church (285 Lyons Plain Rd) on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 4 - 8 p.m.

The event is a themed fundraiser to support NPT's summer production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid." It includes a 5-star cooking demo with NPT's Little Mermaid "Chef Louis" (Karl Gastayer) and professional chef Scott Vetare at 4 p.m. - followed by a flourish of tastings for our VIP ticket holders, all served by our friendly NPT teen youth board.

At 5 p.m., General ticket holders are invited to watch the fun "TRASHY" fashion show. "Recycled, Repurposed and Reused" items don the runway as a sneak peek into the costumes for the upcoming production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid." A silent auction is included and the evening ends with singing entertainment by NPT's youth board and professional guest stars, including both local and Broadway artists Chris Coogan, Megan Osterhaus, Tiffany T'zelle and Clayton Winters.

All ticket sales and auction proceeds will go toward the cost of NPT's summer educational experience and show, Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

Tickets are $65 (VIP) and $35 (general admisson) and available for purchase online or at the door. (https://nptheatre.org/npt-gala-2022/)

Janelle Robinson, NPT board member, Broadway Veteran and Gala Chair, says, "Having spent the last two years in a constant state of flux, we weren't sure if and when live theater would happen this summer. NPT paved new pathways and possibilities, including an outdoor ice cream social and a jumbo-tron for those wanting to see a live show at a safe distance. Resilient is the perfect way to describe 'this little theatre that could.' I can't wait to see our version of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' this summer. With the help of our local community, The Maritime Aquarium and our young performers, the recycled and refurbished sets and costumes will be a sight to see. And it pleases me to know we have contributed to healing our planet. It also seems so very appropriate to have this year's Honoree be Jason Patlis, President and CEO of The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. "

"I greatly appreciate this honor, as well as the ambitious partnership between NPT and The Maritime Aquarium that goes beyond the staging of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid,' to include educational programs, beach clean-ups, and shared outreach efforts," Patlis said. "We use the ocean to inspire art; thanks to this partnership, we are using art to protect the ocean. This partnership allows us not just to entertain young audiences with 'The Little Mermaid,' but to also educate those audiences - and their parents - about the fragility of the ocean, the impacts our actions have the ocean, and the need to better care for it."

The New Paradigm Theatre is a nonprofit organization (501c3) promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through arts education and theatrical productions.

For more information about The New Paradigm Theatre Company and to purchase tickets to the Gala, visit www.nptheatre.org. Gala tickets:https://nptheatre.org/npt-gala-2022/

-