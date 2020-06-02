New Paradigm Theatre Releases Statement Regarding Current Events

New Paradigm Theatre has released the following statement:

Multicultural representation has always been part of our mission at The New Paradigm Theatre. We also promote social justice and create young leaders through arts education and productions. As such, NPT and its leaders aim at modeling the type of fairness and inclusion that we hope one day will be embraced by all institutions and people. We stand for not only inclusion, but true equity. We condemn brutality of any kind.



When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We cannot, in good conscience, be silent. We hope many of our colleagues will do the same. We will continue to promote multicultural work onstage and off. We will continue to shine a light on other social justice nonprofits in our area. We will continue to encourage and mentor our young leaders in NPT and in our community to be a part of the solution and to use their voices to make a difference.

We challenge and invite you to rethink what true diversity, transformative equity, and radical inclusion looks like in your offices, classrooms, and on stage. Even, and especially now, during the coronavirus pandemic, your creativity, resources, and power are needed to imagine a future where all of our sisters and brothers are truly free. Words matter, but actions are more important.

www.nptheatre.org

