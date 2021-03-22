New Mural From Marla Beth Designs Celebrates The Stars Of The Palace Theatre

Marla Beth Enowitz,artist and founder of Marla Beth Designs, is on a mission to add a little sparkle to The Palace Theatre's Atlantic Street windows. Normally bustling with live performances, COVID-19 has kept the theatre dark. Those passing by can now enjoy Enowitz's latest work, a large-scale mural entitled "Stars for the Stars," which makes use of the theatre's windows as a canvas.

"Stars for the Stars" features hundreds of abstract stars in different colors and sizes - some painted on the outside of the glass to give dimension - underneath a curtain of dreamy clouds.

"Countless stars have passed through The Palace doors in its long history - from young students exploring a newfound passion to Broadway veterans and entertainment icons," said Enowitz. "Live theatre transports us... audience members and performers alike. I wished to convey that feeling with a rainbow starry sky. To me, this fairytale-like dreamscape evokes hope and the dreams that come true in the world of live theatre."

A Rye Brook momprenuer, Enowitz turned her love of painting from hobby to business once the pandemic hit. Her designs, described as equal parts whimsical and sophisticated, are often inspired by the imaginative minds of children. Enowitz's large-scale custom pieces are featured in some of the most beautiful private homes and businesses in the tri-state including The First Bank of Greenwich, The Spa at The J House and a 600 square foot mural at The Westchester.

"As a live entertainment venue, the effects of COVID-19 have hit us particularly hard," said Michael Moran, President & CEO of The Palace. "We are a 93-year-old hub for gathering and, while we look forward to the day when we can once again welcome guests through our doors, we are grateful to Marla for making the entrance of our empty theatre alive with color. It's a wonderful reminder that we are still here - very much an integral part of the community."

During the 2019-2020 year, The Palace provided arts education to more than 7,500 youth - nurturing their interests in dance, playwriting, directing and performing. Arts in Education programs are held year round and have continued virtually during the pandemic.

"Art, in all its forms, is an essential part of life," noted Enowitz. "While we see hope on the horizon, it's important to continue coming together and supporting one another in whatever ways we can."

Visit marlabethdesigns.com to shop Enowitz's available offerings or commission new work. For the latest news and updates, follow Marla Beth Designs on Instagram.