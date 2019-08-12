New Members Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc Board Of Directors

David Figliuzzi, Lisa Greene, Jacqueline Moller, and Brittany N. Stephenson join the Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc Board of Directors as Playhouse on Park finishes its tenth season. These individuals will each serve a three-year term.

David Figliuzzi is an independent social justice trainer who is pursuing graduate studies at Hartford Seminary. He previously worked as Cigna's Global Diversity and Inclusion Lead and as Executive Director of the Cigna Foundation.

Lisa Greene is an active community leader with over 25 years of marketing and management experience in the arts, education and consumer packaged goods. She is an Emeritus Board member of Ballet Theatre Company, after having served as Board Co-Chair from 2010-2018 and helping guide the organization through a period of double-digit growth including staffing, facilities and program expansion. She also served on the Board of the Foundation for West Hartford Public Schools from 2009-2016, including two years as Board Co-Chair. Most recently, Lisa was Co-President of the Hall High School PTO and Co-Chair of Hall High School's 2019 Safe Grad Event. Prior to moving to the Greater Hartford area in 2006, Lisa was a Vice-President of Marketing at the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, and also worked in brand management at Nestle USA and Procter & Gamble. Lisa has an MBA from Northwestern University's JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management and undergraduate degrees in business and engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jacqueline Moller is the head of MassMutual U.S. Businesses Financial Reporting and Analysis. She received a Master of Arts in Public Policy and Law from Trinity College, as well as a B.S. in accounting from Central Connecticut State University. Previously, Jacqueline was a financial consultant at Trinity College, followed by multiple finance positions with The Hartford. She was also Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Expense Management for Prudential Financial. Jacqueline has served on the boards of Consumer Credit Counseling Services and Hartford County - UCONN Extension. Volunteer work includes Trinity College Woman's Leadership Council and a mentor for the Girls Inc. Leadership Program.

Brittany N. Stephenson serves as the Executive Assistant to the Town Manager and Mayor of West Hartford. She was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is a proud graduate of Baylor University where she received her BA in history. A self-proclaimed "government girl," Brittany has worked in local government/municipalities for the majority of her professional career. Her love for travel and networking brought her to Connecticut. She is the newly elected President of the Young Professional Advisory Board for the Playhouse on Park and serves on its Marketing and Scottsboro Boys Education & Outreach committees. She is also an active member of the Greater Hartford Urban League Young Professionals. Brittany loves meeting new people, so say "howdy" when you see her!

They join current board members Gaetano Albani, Kathy Frederick, Tanya Penman-Sterling, Richard Rubenstein, and its officers: Susan King (President), Nina Elgo (Vice President), Jane Comerford (Co-Treasurer), Ruth Van Winkle (Co-Treasurer), and Betsy Udal (Secretary).





About Playhouse on Park: Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is governed by a board of directors. The Board of Directors provides strategic leadership, fiduciary oversight and works to ensure the organizational goals are met. The mission of Playhouse on Park is to provide quality entertainment at affordable costs to as broad an audience as possible, embracing opportunity for professional and emerging artists, and to be an integral member of the West Hartford community. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





