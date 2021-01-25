New Haven's Shubert Theatre Announces Valentine's Day Weekend Programming

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT has announced a full line-up of virtual programming to patrons seeking to safely celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend this year. The schedule includes:

Next Stop: New Haven: at home Late Nite edition

Thursday, February 11 at 8:30pm (snowdate: Friday, February 12 at 8:30pm).

This fifth installment of the theatre's signature fundraiser invites adults to enjoy a night out - while staying in - with a virtual program featuring an all-new stand-up comedy show from CT comedian, radio host, author and TV personality Vinnie Penn, musical entertainment from Broadway rising stars, cocktail demonstrations from Ordinary and other surprises!

The $75 ticket to this "night out" includes a curated box of beverages (including ingredients for the cocktail demonstration) and small snack bites, in addition to the link to the streaming program.

Restaurant partners featured in the box, intended to offer snacks and drinks for two adults, include:

Please note that all food included in the box will be nut-free. A full list of ingredients will be

In addition to ticket purchases supporting these beloved New Haven businesses and the Shubert Theatre, event organizers will also be making a monetary donation to the Greater New Haven Creative Sector Relief Fund.

Additional details and tickets are available here: https://shubert.com/shows-events/next-stop-new-haven-at-home-late-nite.

Jim Brickman "Share the Love"

Friday, February 12 at 9:00pm

Saturday, February 13 at 7pm and 10pm

Sunday, February 14 at 7pm and 10pm

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman brings his new LIVE virtual concert experience, "Share The Love" this Valentine's weekend. It's a "Love by Request" concert filled with his own hit songs such as "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and, of course, "Valentine."

Tickets begin at $40; additional details and the link to purchase here: https://shubert.com/shows-events/jim-brickman-share-the-love-live-virtually.

A Romantic Night In featuring Dave Koz and Brian McKnight

Saturday, February 13 at 8pm

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz, R&B superstar vocalist Brian McKnight and special guest Sheléa will provide the romantic soundtrack to a Valentine's weekend celebration at home with this one-night-only live concert special. Pour a glass of wine, dip some strawberries in chocolate...and leave it to these three to provide the musical magic. Hear all the hits right from your couch while canoodling with your special someone for a Valentine's Eve you'll never forget! Even if you're single, this is a great opportunity to treat yourself to a beautiful evening of music.

Tickets begin at $35; additional details and the link to purchase here: https://shubert.com/shows-events/a-romantic-night-in-featuring-dave-koz-and-brian-mcknight.