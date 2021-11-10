New England Music Hall Of Fame Benefit Concert Announced

On November 27, 2021 the New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com will be hosting the event "The United Gathering". The objective for the event is to support Native American Heritage month by uniting people harmoniously through music, in conjunction with having a food drive to help those in need for the holiday season.

The master of ceremonies for that evening will be award winning filmmaker and Mitchell College Alumni Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ It will be co-hosted by ECW Original Angel Orsini, & NPC Champion Nikki Moccia of Empowered Fitness https://www.teamempoweredfitness.com/ Special guest appearances by fitness model Joy Nash, US Navy Veteran/ Actress Andrea Abella Marie https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12220575/ , and hall of fame drummer Bobby Torello https://www.classicdrummerhalloffame.com/copy-of-micheal-shrieve of the Johnny Winter Band.

The concert and induction ceremony is at St. Mark's Episcopal Church https://stmarksmystic.org/ 15 Pearl St Mystic, CT 06355 and will begin at 7PM. Emmy Award winning Connecticut composer Brian Keane https://briankeanemusic.com/, Grammy Nominated Native American Artist & former Winsted resident Joseph Firecrow www.josephfirecrow.com , Engineer Ken Dutton (WYE Records), and Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee / Pioneer Ken Lyon http://rhodeislandmusichalloffame.com/site/?page_id=410 will be inducted that evening.

They will be joining Blues Legends Muddy Waters, James Cotton, Grammy Award Winning Paula Cole, Rhode Island Legend's James Montgomery, & Duke Robillard in this year's New England Music Hall of Fame Class. The New England Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 its mission is to "educate, unite, promote, and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene."

Also performing that evening is the New England Music Hall of Fame All Star Band led by endorsed drummer and Guilford resident Kathy Steahle http://steahle.com/. The band consists of Hall of Fame Inductee Paul Gabriel https://www.paulgabriel.net/ , groundbreaking New Haven band Sister Funk http://www.sisterfunk.com/ , Rhode Island's The Eastern Medicine Singers https://easternmedicinesingers.webs.com/, Kay Bauer, Mary O'Hare, Bob Orsi formerly of the Ct's legendary Scratch Band with SNL's G.E. Smith , Nammy Award Winning Thomasina Levy https://thomasinalevy.com/ and Native American artist / Groton resident Steve Daggett Country Music Artist Steve Daggett. Please bring a nonperishable item or canned good. There will be limited seating.