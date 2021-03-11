Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New England Ballet Theatre of Connecticut Presents BALLET SPEAKS: AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The evening will feature two female choreographers: NEBT Co-Founder & Artistic Director Emily Orzada and Guest Choreographer Keerati Jinakunwiphat.

Mar. 11, 2021  
New England Ballet Theatre of Connecticut will present Ballet Speaks: Against Domestic Violence, a ballet performance honoring domestic violence victims and survivors through the art of dance.

NEBT believes that it is important to tell the stories that are kept quiet, the stories that have been forgotten or overlooked.

Several advocates for victims of domestic violence will be at the event to speak about the cause and how the community can work to break the cycle of domestic violence.

The event takes place on March 13, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Hartford Dance Collective. Viewing-In-Person and Virtual Viewer ticket options available.

Learn more at https://www.neballettheatre.com/balletspeaks.

25% of ticket sales for this event will be donated to Interval House, a local non-profit organization working to end domestic violence. 25% of sales of NEBT Merchandise including, t-shirts, stickers and tote bags, will be donated to Interval House. 100% of sales of Pointe Shoe signed by NEBT Company Artists will be donated to Interval House.


