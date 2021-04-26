Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Dates Announced for Melissa Etheridge at Warner Theatre

Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. 

Apr. 26, 2021  

New date! The Warner Theatre has announced the MELISSA ETHERIDGE concert originally scheduled for April 2020, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8 pm. All original tickets are valid for the new date.

The iconic Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter and activist stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

In June 2020, Melissa launched Etheridge TV, where she goes live for fans five days a week. That same month, she launched The Etheridge Foundation, where she hopes to raise money to support healthy new research into the causes and effects of opioid addiction.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org.


