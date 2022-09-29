Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theatre of London's FRANKENSTEIN Starring Benedict Cumberbatch To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse, October 31

Do not miss the opportunity to witness the phenomenon for yourself on the big screen!

Sep. 29, 2022  

Declared "truly spectacular" by The Daily Telegraph and "a monster hit" by Time Out, the sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world.

Captured live in 2011, this stage adaptation was written by Nick Dear and directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire).

Its leading men Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Hamlet, BBC's Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) alternate between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation in this captivating tale that explores the concepts of scientific responsibility, social rejection, and the nature of good and evil. Do not miss the opportunity to witness the phenomenon for yourself on the big screen!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($15 - 25) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.


