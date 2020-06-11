National Theatre Of London Summer Encores In HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse is back, bringing award-winning theater to the big screen. This summer we're giving you a front row seat to some of the biggest names in entertainment - including James Corden, Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. London's National Theatre in HD will return with four encore screenings as part of the Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown.

The series kicks off with Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, Doctor Strange) in the title role of Shakespeare's great tragedy - Hamlet. Now seen by more than 900,000 people worldwide, the original broadcast returns for an encore in HD screening on Thursday, July 9 at 7pm. Phoebe Waller-Bridge swept this past awards season for her role in Fleabag - winning a 2019 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing, 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series and a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy. Now see the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC's hit TV series Fleabag, captured live from London's West End, on Saturday, July 11 at 8pm. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones , it's a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. One of the funniest productions in National Theater history One Man, Two Guvnors returns on Saturday, August 8 at 8pm featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from host of the The Late Late Show, James Corden . This is a feel-good production guaranteed to make everyone laugh out loud. The summer encore series closes with Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller 's blistering drama All My Sons on Saturday, August 15 at 8pm. In London's West End, the show played to totally sold-out audiences with tickets in incredibly high demand. Don't miss this unforgettable night of theater.

For tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

