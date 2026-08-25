NIGHTSHIFT to Perform Classic Hits From the 60s, 70s, and 80s at Cheney Hall

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Connecticut band NIGHTSHIFT will perform songs from Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Bruce Springsteen, and Journey in a live afternoon concert at Cheney Hall. The performance will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

This tight five-piece brings the music of three iconic decades roaring back to life with the kind of energy and craft that keeps audiences singing from the first song to the last. The setlist runs deep through the legends who defined the 60s, 70s, and 80s:

These are the songs that shaped eras, inspired generations, and still fill a room the moment the first chord lands. Nightshift plays them the way they deserve to be played: live, loud, and packed with joy.

This is a classic rock and pop hits show built for fans who know every word and newcomers ready to fall in love. Three decades of music, jam-packed into one afternoon.

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