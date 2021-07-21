Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads is Coming to MAC in the Park

The Milford Arts Council has announced the third show in the MAC in the Park series. Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads is led by the charismatic singer, Mystic Bowie, a Jamaican-born singer and performer with a long-standing history interwoven with the Talking Heads.

Talking Dreads is much more than a cover band," Mystic says. "I am very much drawing on my own musical culture and history to make these amazing songs my own, while at the same time preserving the integrity of the Talking Heads songs. I've always felt that reggae's dance-inspiring, feel good vibe is universal, as are many of the band's songs. And don't forget their intelligent, powerful lyrics, which are fun to sing and shine fresh light on through this new fusion of styles. It took a lot of effort to deconstruct and dissect each song to make it work seamlessly with my singing and performance style. I removed all the instrumentation, kept the story and words, then created my own reggae, Caribbean and tribal feel and married those two elements - then brought back a few of the melodies that captured my attention back in the day.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "I think everyone, both performers and audiences, are just so happy to be able to be live and in person again that everyone is just so fully present like maybe some of us weren't pre-pandemic. For us at the MAC, as each show comes along we are learning more about how to make the experience even better for those coming to see the show and every performer has been giving 110% and I know Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads will be no different."

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and proudly sponsored by TrinityPoint Wealth, Metro Star Apartments, and United Illuminating Co, the in the park series continues on August 7th. Seating circles for 4 are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a seating circle please visit milfordarts.org.