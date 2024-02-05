Music Theatre of CT Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Music Theatre of CT Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC) MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 37th MainStage Season with the big-hearted, fierce, and music-filled comedy, The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez.

This wildly fun play follows an Elvis impersonator named Casey as he finds an unexpected and transformative new career. The Legend of Georgia McBride will run three weekends from February 16th through March 3rd, 2024 with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturday & Sundays at 2pm. 

In The Legend of Georgia McBride, Casey, a young and financially struggling Elvis impersonator facing impending fatherhood, finds himself ousted from his gig at a rundown Florida bar, only to have it replaced by a B-level drag show, leading him to discover the intricacies of show business and his true self. With a flashy sequin jumpsuit traded for a vibrant queen persona, Casey navigates the challenges with newfound friends who become an unexpected second family, offering a wildly entertaining journey filled with heart, dance-worthy numbers, and extraordinary humor that challenges assumptions with depth. Hailed as "stitch-in-your-side funny" by the New York Times, this big-hearted and fierce music-filled comedy promises a transformational and memorable experience.

The Legend of Georgia McBride stars Clint Hromsco (Nat'l Tour- Jekyll & Hyde, Wizard of Oz) as Casey, Scott Mikita (B'way- Phantom of the Opera) as Eddie, Russell Saylor (Nat'l Tour- Starlight Express, Off B'way- Strings Attached) as Miss Tracy Mills, Diva LaMarr (Nat'l Tour- Jersey Boys, Goodspeed- Dreamgirls) as Rexy/Jason, and Teagan La'Shay (Playhouse On Park- Pippin) as Jo.

The Legend of Georgia McBride is directed by Kevin Connors with Stage Management by Abbey Murray. Creative Team members include Fight & Intimacy Choreography by Dan O'Driscoll, Scenic Design by April Bartlett, Costume Design by Diane Vanderkroef, Lighting Design by RJ Romeo, and Sound Design by Jon Damast.

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online (Click Here) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT. A special Pride Night performance, sponsored by MTC's season sponsor, Circle Care Center, will be held on March 2nd at 8:00pm with an after-party at Troupe429 in South Norwalk. All attendees of Pride Night will be able to get a discount on their first drink at the after-party.

MTC MainStage gives a huge thank you to its season sponsors, Circle Care Center, Kaplan Girls Music Fund, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.

Special Performances & Talkbacks:
Saturday, November 4th at 8:00pm: Opening Night
Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00pm: Pride Night

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 35 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and “buried treasures” of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization. For more information, visit Click Here.




