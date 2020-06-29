Music Theatre Of CT Hosts Online College Seminar For High School Students

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 34th season, has announced the COMPREHENSIVE COLLEGE SEMINAR on July 11th at 10:00am. Led by MTC's award-winning Executive Artistic Director and co-founder, Kevin Connors, this seminar designed for students looking to pursue theatre at a collegiate level, covers crucial elements of performing arts degrees that school or academic college counselors don't know and is a great introduction to MTC's College Bound program. MTC boasts a 100% placement rate and has developed personal relationships with more than 25 college music and theatre departments! MTC's College Bound Program gives even the most gifted students the optimum edge they need!

The COMPREHENSIVE COLLEGE SEMINAR is the first step in your college process including where to start, what to ask, who to call, through target lists, visitation, audition tools, and final selection - the performing arts college process start to finish. Learn specific information on more than 50 colleges and their programs, profiling and targeting which colleges are right for you, timing and pre-screen execution and strategies, college department philosophies, senior career transition opportunities, and unique elements to performing degree programs you won't learn from the marketing or visitation. The SEMINAR also includes a private follow-up virtual consultation with each student.

The host of the seminar is Kevin Connors, who has been a professional musical theatre composer and director for more than 40 years. He has directed over 200 MTC Equity MainStage productions many of which have been Connecticut Critics' Circle Award Nominations/Winners, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Moss Hart Award Winner), 2019 BroadwayWorld Award Winner as Best Director (Equity) for MTC's CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF. He has also has been a nine-time Connecticut Critics' Circle Best Director nominee, the recipient of the Tom Killen Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre, and served on the faculties of multiple universities and colleges. Lastly, he is also the creator of MTC's COLLEGE BOUND IN THE PERFORMING ARTS program whose alumni are featured on Broadway, on television series and feature films, and as Tony and Academy Award winners.

Cost of the seminar is $95 and participants can register online at www.musictheatreofct.com/college. Cost of seminar tuition is taken off College Bound Package if student registers for the upcoming semester!

