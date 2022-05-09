Music Theatre Of CT Celebrates 35 Years Of Theatre With A Fundraiser Event!

Music Theatre of Connecticut, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company celebrates the conclusion of its 35th Season with This Is The Moment: MTC's 35th Anniversary Gala. This celebratory night will feature performances by actors seen on the MTC stage, singing audience-favorite songs. Food will also be provided by MTC restaurant sponsor, Black Rock Social House, accompanied by an open bar and a live auction. This Is The Moment will take place on May 21st, 2022 at 7:00pm.

All money raised from this event through ticket sales, the auction, and day-of donations will go towards supporting MTC's future professional programming and conservatory for students of all ages. As a 501©(3), MTC deeply appreciates any and all contributions made, as these donations allow them to continue to produce the relevant, entertaining, and moving productions audiences have come to know and love, as well as provide quality training for student enrolled in their School of Performing Arts.

Returning MTC patrons will be thrilled to see some of their favorite performances from past MTC productions recreated on stage while newer patrons will get a taste of MTC's previous shows and the caliber of performances they can expect to come. The gala will be hosted by John Treacy Egan (B'way: My Fair Lady, Bye Bye Birdie, The Producers) who had last been seen as The Doctor in MTC's production of Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical. Performances throughout the night will feature Desirée Davar (B'way: West Side Story, MTC: Cabaret), Elissa DeMaria (Live Arts Maryland: Kiss Me Kate, MTC: Falsettoland, Jekyll & Hyde, Little Shop of Horrors), Nicolas Dromard (B'way: Jersey Boys, MTC: Cabaret, The Last Five Years), Jacob Heimer (B'way: Beautiful, MTC: The Fantasticks), Anne Kanengeiser (B'way: Ragtime, MTC: Cabaret), Eric Scott Kincaid (B'way: CATS, MTC: Cabaret), Carissa Massaro (B'way: Jane Eyre the Musical, MTC: Jekyll & Hyde, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal), Megan O'Callaghan (White Plains PAC: Fun Home, MTC: Fun Home, Bridges of Madison County), Juliet Lambert Pratt (B'way: Les Miserables, MTC: Ragtime, Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal), Mia Scarpa (ACT: Into the Woods, MTC: Ragtime, Always Patsy Cline, Bridges of Madison County), and Jim Schilling (MTC co-founder, MTC: Sylvia, Cabaret, The 39 Steps). There will be additional performances by MTC School of Performing arts students, Julian Benmosche and Madelyn Spera and MTC College Bound Program alum, Jack Parrotta. The gala will be musically directed and played by David Wolfson.

MTC has implemented strict health & safety protocols to ensure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. All guests will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter MTC and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Masks may be required by all staff and audience members as well. For up-to-date information on MTC's health & safety protocols you can go here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.

Tickets are $125 for regular seats and $250 for VIP front row seats, and can be purchased online (www.musictheatreofct.com/35anniversarygala) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.